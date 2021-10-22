5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $1,194,900

LOOK AT BARN VIDEO TOUR! Over 5000 sqft of livable space w/plenty of RUSTIC CHARM to call home! Main house set on gently sloping hill surrounded by views of majestic meadows and rolling hills. Unique newer custom built HUGE ''barn'' houses 2 first floor luxury apartments, 8 car garage w/lofted storage, gym & office. Unique & PRIVATE 30 ACRES of mature woods, trails & prairie grasses-plenty of room to explore. Perfect space for multi-family living or retreat! Chicken coop, screen porch, gazebo, greenhouse, workshop, wood-stove...too much to list. This one is a MUST SEE!