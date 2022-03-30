5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $1,500,000

Escape the city for your lakefront oasis situated on 1.12 acres with over 70ft of frontage on Lake Lily. Spacious 3 stories with over 5,500 square feet, boasts 5 extra large bedrooms, 6.5 baths featuring floor to ceiling Marble showers, marble counters, real porcelain tile and hardwood flooring throughout. Spacious owners suite with bathroom, walk-in closet and a private sitting room/office. Dramatic stone fireplace, 29' ceilings, wraparound deck and views of the waterfront from almost every room. You'll appreciate the enormous walkout lower level offering an ideal entertaining area with picturesque views, 2nd full kitchen, 2 full baths and ample storage for the lake toys and accessories. Lower level finished to easily add up to 4 bedrooms, THIS COULD BE A GREAT SUMMER RENTAL PROPERTY!!