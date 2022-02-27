 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $275,000

This 5BR/2BA, 1,600+ sq. ft. Victorian with a 2-car detached garage is the final destination of your dream home search! Fall in love with the charm, starting at the wrap-around front porch w/swing! Gather in the cozy LR or in the adjacent FR (w/elec FP + French Doors). The FDR (w/built-ins, bench seating, + chair rail) will host future dinner parties. A bright kitchen w/SS appliances and farmhouse sink. Full BA + laundry combo completes the main. The upper level provides the MBR, BRs 2-4, & HUGE full BA w/dual-vanities, walk-in shower, & claw-foot tub. Uppermost level provides BR 5! Updates Incl: Roof (2016); Garage (2012); Kitchen (2011); Updated siding. Located in the heart of Burlington with the surrounding community offerings of Bushnell County Park, Aurora, Nestle, Echo Lake and more!

