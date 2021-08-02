5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $475,000

Houses like this are scarce! Situated only 3 homes off Powers Lake on a beautiful park like setting with 2 slips. Only 10 homes that share 350' of desirable lakefront living. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large living room, fireplace, and outstanding views of the lake. Primary bedroom with private bath, 2 closets and stunning lake views. Choice home in a choice lotion.