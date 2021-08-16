5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $649,000

This charming 2 story with covered front porch and huge 2 car attached garage has a first floor master & laundry. There's a bonus in law suite with a Jack/Jill full bath on upper level. The home is conveniently located & situated on 6 gorgeous acres+ with a pleasant backdrop of mature trees. Soaring ceilings, WDFLR & fireplace create the warm inviting space for families to connect after a long day. You'll find the large kitchen enjoyable for your editable delights & sit at the table or breakfast bar. The first floor also has a separate dining room & office. The upper lvl has a total of 4BR & 2 full baths. Lower level has bonus stairs to att garage, stubbed for another bath, walks out to the yard & has plenty of storage! unfinished ready for your personal touch.. Apple and Cherry tree.