5 Bedroom Home in Darien - $249,999

Welcome to this suburban homestead. Fruit trees (apple, pear, plum etc.) and a wide variety of perennials both medicinal and fruit bearing (berries, currents, asparagus etc) grow rich in its self sustaining organic soil! A tiny organic oasis right in the heart of the village!This 5 bedroom, 3 bath Victorian has it all. Original charm with modern amenities. Original woodwork, stained glass, open staircase, master suite with fireplace and whirlpool tub, cherry cabinets in kitchen, amazing 4 car garage with 100 amp service ready for a workshop, finished lower level with full bath and beautiful private backyard.