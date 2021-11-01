Spectacular is only the beginning. You've heard ''down to the studs''? Usually a good indication of some serious remodeling, This is beyond that. Per seller ''we needed a full bath upstairs'' You can see all new sewer line starting in the basement, all new plumbing lines, all new bathrooms, all new kitchen (and new appliances), every inch of wiring is new, all new switches and outlets (including USB outlets) and all new light fixtures. All new kitchen counters and cabinets. New windows. All new flooring. All this done with a professional interior designer. So is this a 5 bedroom or 4 with an office or gaming room? But Wait!! Beautiful vintage red brick exterior and a back yard like a park, big enough for 3 volleyball courts. Old school brick, spectacular inside, Sunday only church neighbo
5 Bedroom Home in Darien - $349,900
