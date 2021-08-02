5 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $2,450,000

Family Paradise on 52+/acres boasts an Amann Builders 2009 Custom Home that is jaw dropping. With 7,000 sq.ft. of living space this home is not only inviting but, gives you panoramic views of nature. Beautiful in-ground swimming pool with covered bar and tons of room for fun in the sun. There is a separate 45'x60' storage building and a second separate heated 30'x35' 3 car garage/workspace. Wildlife abounds and allows for your own private hunting of Turkey, Ducks, and Deer.Close to Lake Geneva but, far enough away to make it feel like you are on Vacation when home. Schedule a private tour today.