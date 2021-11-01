Every detail was considered when designing this 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath family home in Delavan. The master bedroom en suite has a vaulted ceiling, his & hers closets, jetted tub & separated shower. Three Additional bedrooms, another full bath, and laundry room complete the second floor. The kitchen has tons of storage, an island/breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and separate desk area. Kitchen, dining, & living room are all connected for great entertaining space. The office feature has built-in shelves and a bay window and there's a mudroom off the garage. The lower level rec room offers a huge space to hang with friends, another bedroom & full bath and a studio for all your creative endeavors. Enjoy outdoor fun on the large deck and in your above ground pool!
5 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $317,500
