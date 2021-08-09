5 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $449,000

5 bedroom/3.5 bath home on nearly an acre. Back yard offers a private sanctuary with pool, expansive deck + patio, playground and garden shed. Extensive updates have been made including hardwood floors nearly throughout. Beautifully updated kitchen with quartz counters and stainless appliances. Family room with fireplace is open to the dining area and kitchen. Floor plan was reconfigured to add a main level bedroom and full bathroom for guests or an in-law. Large master suite with separate tub and shower. Upper level includes an additional 3 nicely sized bedrooms. Finished lower level with spacious rec room and partial second kitchen. *$3,000 credit being offered for lower level flooring. Convenient access to the amenities of Delavan and Hwy 43.