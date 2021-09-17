5 Bedroom Home in Eagle - $515,000

It's all here! Quality craftsmanship, cathedral ceiling on main level, 9' ceiling in LL, plenty of room for guest, family, entertaining or just a quiet day poolside! Spacious kitchen w/breakfast bar & dinette area that leads out to the patio & inground pool. Generous sized living room w/GFP & skylights. This split bdrm Ranch home offers private mstr. ensuite, 3 additional bedroom on main level, finished LL w/the 5th bdrm, walkin closet, full bath, wet bar, dinette area, huge rec room w/pool table plus hot tub. Ample storage room, new furnace in 2020. Lower level set up for in floor heat. Check out the oversized 3 car garage nicely finished w/gas line to add your own heat. Just over 1 acre lot with mature landscaping.