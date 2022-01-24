5 Bedroom Home in Eagle - $793,000

Welcome home to a house that has it all! 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a bonus/theater room, in-home audio system with speakers in every room, a fully finished basement with wet bar and rec room, and a picturesque 4.7 acre lot with mature trees, a tire swing, fire pit, trails, creek, and an outdoor shed. Several updates to include: new carpet throughout, new tile fireplace face, new siding, windows resealed, new interior paint, driveway resealed, a multi-level water filtration system with UV light filtration and reverse osmosis, new water heater, added active radon mitigation system, and a beautifully remodeled spa-like master bathroom with zero-entry walk-in tile shower and large freestanding soaking tub. No HOA according to the seller.