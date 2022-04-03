 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $1,400,000

5 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $1,400,000

Breathtaking lake views with your own private island. This historic home sits on over 2 acres with 200+ ft lake frontage. Currently being used as a 3 family. Turn this once in a lifetime opportunity into the home of your dreams. Don't miss the chance of having your private corner of the Lake Beulah. Two tax keys PET1800001 and PET700009.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Appeals court upholds $25M judgment against Oberlin College

Appeals court upholds $25M judgment against Oberlin College

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio appeals court has upheld a $25 million judgment for a business that successfully claimed it was libeled by Oberlin College in the aftermath of a shoplifting incident that roiled the historic liberal arts school and music conservatory's campus outside Cleveland.