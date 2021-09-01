Time to call this 6000 plus sq.ft circular Earth Pod home yours.Secluded 15 acre hilltop retreat with expansive views, inside and out, awaits you. An open floor plan Interior includes 100-year-old exposed beams, two-story fieldstone fireplace.4 bedrooms on the main floor. The second floor bedroom suite features a floor to ceiling stone fireplace and skylights. Detached 3 car garage, 40 x 60 Pole barn. A large fenced area for the dogs or horses. The property sits on one of the highest points in Walworth County. Enjoy fantastic sunsets, wildlife and so much more on this very unique private estate. Horses allowed. 6.36 of the acreage is a separate, buildable parcel zoned C2.. Close to I43, 2 hours to Chicago and close to Milwaukee and Madison.Co-listed with Haley Taylor
5 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $644,900
