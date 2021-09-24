 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $1,799,900

Far and few between describes this rare opportunity to own 138' of prime Green Lake frontage on 0.535 wooded acres featuring Southern exposure and 21x25 Wet Boat house updated in 2010 with finished room above. Current home is 2,841 sq ft which would be an extreme rebuild or tear down. Build your dream lakefront home on this spacious property. The new driveway entrance can be off Blue Jay Drive called Humming Bird Place, see surveys in documents. Deep sand and gravel frontage awaits the new owners.

