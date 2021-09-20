5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $349,900

Situated on 1.15 acres in country setting within steps to Lake Wandawega and minutes to Lauderdale Lakes you'll find this 5 BD, 3 bath ranch. Inside features eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar with granite tops, SS appliances, updated flooring and adjacent to large open dining area with access to private large deck with hot tub. Master BD suite with separate shower plus whirlpool tub, updated main floor bath and main floor laundry. Lower level family room with electric fireplace, full bath and 5th BD with escape window. 2 car attached garage plus separate storage shed. Minutes to Kettle Moraine Trails.