Welcome to Natures Paradise! Over 10 acres of privacy! This property is loaded w/ opportunity for all your hobbies, hunting, & spacious living. Huge farmhouse w/ NEW Well Pump, Pressure Tank System, Water Heater, Water Softener, Reverse Osmosis, Roof, Mound Septic System, Gas Stove. Home offers a 1 Bedrm Apartment/ In Law Suite w/ New Tile Shower, New Forced Air Furnace, Water Heater & Appliances. 2.5 Car Attached Garage w/ Heater -Gas, 220 Amp Service, Machine Shed Outbuilding, Garden Shed, Woodworking Shop w/ Full Basement - Electric/ Gas, Heated, Tubes for Air Compressor * All Tools Negotiable, Beautiful barn w/ Loft & Basement, Above ground pool w/ Pump, Apple Trees, Grapes, Raspberries, Mulberries, Maple Trees, Farm Animals Allowed, Pasture, View of Pond, Trails, Wildlife Galore!
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $469,900
