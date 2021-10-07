5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $494,900

AMAZING Craftsmanship in this 1887 Victorian Home with all of the new modern conveniences and updates of today. Fabulous culinary kitchen that has so many details it will take your breathe away! This 3075 Sq. Ft. floor plan boasts large spacious rooms with an open floor plan, including; 2 parlors, formal dining room, study, 5 bedrooms, and 2 baths. Absolutely adorable garden shed, beautiful yard and gardens and 3 car garage! This seller and previous seller's have put so much pride into this home! You MUST see this in PERSON to appreciate all it has to offer ! Call today :) New Furnace and Hot water heater.