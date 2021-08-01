 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $575,000

Dream come true - own your own 20-acre farm! This charming 5-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom farmhouse has a recent addition of living room (with wood burner), powder room, master bedroom/bath and additional bedroom. There is nearly 3,000 square feet of living space plus a full unfinished basement with egress window. Be self-sustaining-plenty of room for crops and livestock - from horses to cattle to pigs and chickens, you can own and operate your very own farm. Everything you need is here including fenced pastures, barn, and machine shed with chicken coop. The home runs on Geothermal heating/cooling- saving on your monthly energy bills and helping you increase your self-sufficiency. Geothermal system installed within last 5 years.

