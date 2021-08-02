5 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $1,249,000

Expansive Country Estate nestled on 16+ acres just outside Fontana with gorgeous country views. This 5 bedroom 4.5 bath, home offers bright, open concept kitchen, formal dining room, private office, convenient first floor laundry & cheerful sunroom. Luxurious master suite w/ oversized walk-in closet & natural lighting, fireplace & large jetted tub- perfect for restful nights. Spacious lower level boasts a game/recreation area, workout room & secondary kitchen making it ideal for family gatherings. Step out into the inviting back yard that includes an extended patio, sparkling pool, pool house and hot tub. Attached 3 car garage accommodates all your toys & tinker away in the heated 2nd garage w/3 bays 2 deep- or convert into your own private yoga studio. The possibilities are endless!