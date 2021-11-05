Fontana Estate on 16+ plush acres. 5 bedroom home with spacious Master suite, huge walk in closet, gas fireplace and jetted bath. Gourmet kitchen, subzero fridge, formal dining room. Bright and cheerful sunroom. Second kitchen in lower level. Lower level boasts a large living room, game area and potential workout room or extra guest bedroom, walk out to a beautiful private and serene setting with an in ground pool, hot tub, pool house with changing room, full bath, wet bar/kitchen area and sitting area. Recently updated with new windows, updated septic system and landscaping. Close to everything, Fontana and all the fun that Geneva Lake has to offer. This is a fantastic estate for entertaining and enjoying all the best things this area has to offer.
5 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $1,249,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Get ready. The dates are set for Winterfest, the Christmas parade is returning and the ice castle is coming back!
Long-awaited traffic signals to be installed on State Highway 120 next spring
Keefe Real Estate President and CEO, Tom Keefe, announced Thursday, Nov. 4, that Keefe Real Estate is joining Compass, a leading real estate t…
From the road, The Southern Stop looks like a typical small farm, with barns and other buildings behind a thicket of trees and brush.
Lake Geneva approves to spend $8,000 to have planning company submit grant for Veterans Park project
FONTANA — At The Abbey Resort, people can join in the nationwide celebration of an event that could change astronomy forever.
How Aaron Rodgers went from 'immunized' to unvaccinated and out of Packers' game against Kansas City
- Updated
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers received a "homeopathic treatment" in the summer, according to NFL Network. The league did not consider him vaccinated.
GENEVA LAKE — Authorities have released the name of the victim killed in the boating accident on Geneva Lake on Saturday, Oct. 16.
A terrifying blood-sucking eel has finally been spotted after a 20-year hunt.
What you need to know about snagging the best deals on iPads, AirPods, MacBooks and more.