5 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $1,249,999

Fontana Estate on 16+ plush acres. 5 bedroom home with spacious Master suite, huge walk in closet, gas fireplace and jetted bath. Gourmet kitchen, subzero fridge, formal dining room. Bright and cheerful sunroom. Second kitchen in lower level. Lower level boasts a large living room, game area and potential workout room or extra guest bedroom, walk out to a beautiful private and serene setting with an in ground pool, hot tub, pool house with changing room, full bath, wet bar/kitchen area and sitting area. Recently updated with new windows, updated septic system and landscaping. Close to everything, Fontana and all the fun that Geneva Lake has to offer. This is a fantastic estate for entertaining and enjoying all the best things this area has to offer.