5 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $1,399,000

Very private 1.365 acre home site on top of a hill with matures trees and located off South Lake Shore Drive between Fontana and Williams Bay. In 2021, this 5 bedroom, 6 bath home had a major renovation. New roof, new Azek easy care deck, new board & batt siding on the front elevation and all new windows & doors. The interior has all new engineered white oak floors through-out; new open staircase to upper level; and new trim, doors & hardware. All new quality kitchen cabinetry with stone countertops and high end appliances, including a Sub-Zero refrigerator and a 48'' Wolf range. Five renovated bathrooms with quality tile work & new fixtures. Fenced back yard ideal for kids & pets, fire pit, full basement with access by a staircase from the 3-car attached garage. Three fireplaces.