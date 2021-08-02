 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $1,450,000

5 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $1,450,000

5 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $1,450,000

New Construction Home with golf course views and lake rights. Modern Shingle Style Farmhouse. 3 levels of living space with elevator. Fantastic entertaining space with plenty of room to spread out in the Great Room, Island Kitchen, Dining room, Screen Room & Deck. 4 bedrooms and bunk room to accommodate the whole crew. Finished rec room in the English lower level. This home has eastern views over the finishing holes of the Country Club Estates 9 hole course. Lake rights with parking, beach and lakefront park. Come experience the West End Life Style ''Funtana'' offers. Renderings are enhanced Virtual Drawings. Interior Photography are inspiration photos from Builders Catalog and may not be the actual selections or color scheme. Buyer still has time for some selections.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics