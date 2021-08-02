5 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $1,450,000

New Construction Home with golf course views and lake rights. Modern Shingle Style Farmhouse. 3 levels of living space with elevator. Fantastic entertaining space with plenty of room to spread out in the Great Room, Island Kitchen, Dining room, Screen Room & Deck. 4 bedrooms and bunk room to accommodate the whole crew. Finished rec room in the English lower level. This home has eastern views over the finishing holes of the Country Club Estates 9 hole course. Lake rights with parking, beach and lakefront park. Come experience the West End Life Style ''Funtana'' offers. Renderings are enhanced Virtual Drawings. Interior Photography are inspiration photos from Builders Catalog and may not be the actual selections or color scheme. Buyer still has time for some selections.