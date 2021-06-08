Spectacular views of Geneva Lake from virtually every room in this newly renovated (2020) 5BR, 4BA, 3 levels of living lake home. Located in the heart of Fontana, just steps to Lake and lakefront. Enjoy the natural light streaming through all the floor to ceiling windows. Gorgeous white kitchen with quartz tops, large island/breakfast bar, white oak flooring, tiled baths, 3 panel doors and trim, tiled walk out lower level with doors to patio, additional kitchen and laundry area. 1st floor bedroom, master suite with spa bathroom, sliders to deck overlooking Lake, walk in closet system and 2nd laundry area. Natural Fireplace and multiple decks overlooking Lake from all levels including kitchen, great room, bedrooms and lower level. Next best thing to being right on the Lake. New Furnace 2020 View More
5 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $1,575,000
