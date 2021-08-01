5 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $3,495,000

Impressive Geneva Lake waterfront home located in Fontana with 5 bedrooms and 4 baths including a main bedroom suite with fabulous views of the lake and an attached pergola covered balcony. Outstanding custom kitchen with Wolf range, Cambria quartz countertops, custom hickory island unit, oak floors and delightful lake views. 35' long living room with oak floors and natural fireplace and a 34' wide sunroom both offer impressive views of the lake. Finished lower level with rec room. Gated entrance, ample parking and a climate controlled 2.5 car garage with room for the lake toys doubling as an outdoor entertainment area. Spacious level lot with side yard patio/sun deck area and hot tub, all just steps away from the 76' long H pier with boat ramp. Neat and clean, total move-in condition.