5 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $289,000

CHAIN O'LAKES LAKEFRONT HOME ON MINEOLA BAY OFFERS FIVE BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHS. RANCH STYLE HOME IS 2453 INCLUDING WALKOUT LOWER LEVEL. TWO BEDROOMS, FULL BATH, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM AND KITCHEN ARE ON THE MAIN LEVEL AND THREE MORE BEDROOMS, SECOND FULL BATH, SECOND KITCHEN, FAMILY ROOM, OFFICE, AND LAUNDRY AREA ARE ON THE LOWER LEVEL, THIS HOME WOULD BE PERFECT FOR AN IN-LAW ARRANGEMENT, STUDENT SUITE OR FOR FAMILY MEMBERS WANTING TO ENJOY HAVING A LAKEHOUSE WITH TWO SEPARATE LIVING AREAS WHILE SHARING THE EXPENSES. LIVING ROOM IS COMPLEMENTED BY WOOD BURNING STONE FIREPLACE AND HUGE PICTURE WINDOW WITH BEAUTIFUL EXPANSIVE FOX LAKE VIEWS. MASTER BEDROOM ALSO HAS NICE LAKE VIEWS. SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM FEATURES A BRICK WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. SECOND KITCHEN IS COMPLETE WITH APPLIANCES. THE LOT IS NEARLY HALF AN ACRE AND FEATURES A PIER FOR YOUR BOAT AND PUBLIC SEWER & WATER! THE ARCHITECTURAL SHINGLE ROOF AND VINYL SIDING WERE NEW IN 2018. TWO AND A HALF CAR GARAGE AND 11X16 SHED PLUS PLENTY OF SPACE TO STORE THE BOAT/TRAILER AND OTHER WATER TOYS. THE PAVED DRIVEWAY EASILY PARKS 10 CARS. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN DOWNTOWN FOX LAKE AND WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING, THEATERS, RESTAURANTS AND METRA COMMUNITER TRAIN STATION. FRESH PAINT, NEW FLOORING AND UPDATED WINDOW TREATMENTS WILL GO A LONG WAY IN THIS HOME. BRING YOUR TOOL BELT AND DECORATING IDEAS AND BUILD SOME SWEAT EQUITY IN THIS HOME WHILE HAVING FUN LIVING THE LAKE LIFE. *** PROPERTY IS NOT VACANT *** DO NOT WALK PROPERTY WITHOUT A CONFIRMED APPOINTMENT!! ***