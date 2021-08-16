Don't be fooled from the street - there's so much space in this 5 bedroom split level! The updated kitchen has granite countertops, gray tone backsplash and stainless steel. There is a huge breakfast bar and space for a full-size table. Sliders open to the deck for grilling and chillin. The living room is conveniently open to the kitchen so that the chef can still be involved in conversations and fun. Master bedroom has a private en-suite full bath. There are 2 additional bedrooms and 2nd full bath on the main level of this home. The walkout sunny lower level will not disappoint with a spacious family room with bar, 2 additional bedrooms that could also be used as an office, workout room, or craft room. The LL full bathroom is perfectly located by the sliders to the pool for keeping the wet floors to a minimum and your feet warm on the heated bathroom floors. You could also come in from the pool and relax in the jetted bathtub. Custom built poolside Tiki Bar is perfect for entertaining guests while swimming in the above ground pool that was installed 2 years ago. Plenty of room for all on the poolside deck. 2 car garage and 2 sheds for all the extras, Furnace replaced in 2020, and A/C in 2019. Truly nothing to do but move in and enjoy this warm and inviting home.
5 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $309,000
