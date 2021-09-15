 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Geneva - $835,000

An enviable setting overlooking the pond at Foxwood makes this maintenance-free 5 bedroom/4 bath residence one of the most desirable in Geneva National. A 2-story great room features a face-stone gas log fireplace and tranquil views. Steps away the dining area and open concept, Wolf/SubZero kitchen creates a comfortable flow for entertaining. Enjoy morning coffee or dinner al fresco on the screened porch. A main lvl owners' suite has access to the spacious deck and a lux bath w/sep dual vanities and walk in shower. A main floor office (or guest rm) laundry, and add'l full bath complete the 1st fl. Upstairs there's a reading loft, bdrms #3 & #4 and full bath.. Fin. walkout LL w/family rm, bar, bdrms 4 & 5 and full bath. Walk to pool and tennis. For-fee golf, onsite dining.

