5 Bedroom Home in Genoa City - $379,000

5-bedroom, 3 full bath, 3-car garage home with private wooded backdrop! Kitchen is large open concept with center island, stainless-steel appliances, pantry and tiled backsplash. Cathedral ceilings and LTV wood look floors. Wall of custom locker cabinets. Master En-suite bdrm with tray ceiling, walk-in closet, and private bath. Finished Lower Level has full size above grade windows, large family room, gas fireplace, bedrooms 4 and 5, 3rd full bathroom, and laundry room with access to the garage. Garage has extra deep bay and bonus room above is insulated with electric. Finish this room for a fantastic bonus space (work-out area/craft room/home office/kids video room/guest room) Large corner lot backs up to private woods. Oversized concrete patio. Underground pet fence with 2 collars.