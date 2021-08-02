5 Bedroom Home in Genoa City - $639,000

Upscale spacious 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath with a 3-car attached finished garage is an entertainer's dream! This beautiful home offers an open concept with cathedral ceilings, large stone fireplace, gorgeous kitchen with island, stainless-steel appliances in sun filled rooms with beautiful wood flooring. Main floor master has bath with double sinks, separate shower, jacuzzi tub. Finished bonus room above garage is 32'X19'. Lower level features a huge bar, rec room and a full bath with jacuzzi tub with additional rooms. Stunning exterior brickwork with deck. This property is in well sought out Randall Farms with easy access to Hwy 12. Conveniently located by Nippersink Golf Course, several lakes and the WI/IL border.