Upscale spacious 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath with a 3-car attached finished garage is an entertainer's dream! This beautiful home offers an open concept with cathedral ceilings, large stone fireplace, gorgeous kitchen with island, stainless-steel appliances in sun filled rooms with beautiful wood flooring. Main floor master has bath with double sinks, separate shower, jacuzzi tub. Finished bonus room above garage is 32'X19'. Lower level features a huge bar, rec room and a full bath with jacuzzi tub with additional rooms. Stunning exterior brickwork with deck. This property is in well sought out Randall Farms with easy access to Hwy 12. Conveniently located by Nippersink Golf Course, several lakes and the WI/IL border. View More
5 Bedroom Home in Genoa City - $669,000
Some of the most popular fairground events are returning this year, while several new ones will be making their debut.
Proposed subdivision set to feature various residential units in the City of Lake Geneva.
The American Legion is back open for the 2021 season. Here is a look back and a little history from the Canteen from Patrick Quinn's 2019 column.
The annual Driehaus firework show over Geneva Lake is set to still go on this year, one last gift from the Driehaus family to the community Ri…
FONTANA – After more than a year of coronavirus concerns, the Fontana Beach is open only to residents and season pass holders, not nonresidents.
If you are going to do something, you might as well do it for a good cause.
A Racine County judge ruled last week that courts shouldn’t overturn in high school sports referees' judgement calls. As a result, a Waterford High School wrestler is no longer considered a 2019 state champion.
Lake Geneva could impose additional impact fees on developers to help pay for future projects
Snake Road project to begin the fall, despite residents' request for work to begin this summer.
Tributes to AC/DC, The Who, The Beatles, Creedence Clearwater Revival and old school hip hop are on the ever-growing list of local gigs.