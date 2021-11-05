Absolutely spectacular! 11 majestic acres surrounded by conservation area! Enter through the woods on long driveway approach 2 cstm home w/oversized inground, heated pool w/waterfall feature! Cvrd frnt porch 4 summer nights! Convenient 1st flr den w/cstm blt-in shelves & crown! Cozy FR w/FP w/cstm mantle, exposed beams & dbl sldrs 2 huge deck! Bright eat-in ktchn w/white cabs, brkfst bar, extra recessed lighting & sep eating area! Sep frml DR w/crown & wainscoting! 1st flr master suite w/prvt garden bath w/whirlpool tub, sep shower & his/hers vanities! Excellent size 2nd flr bdrms plus a large bonus rm w/skylight! Full fin walkout bsmnt w/full bath, wet bar, wood burning stove w/boulder surround & rec room! So much to offer! Very quick access to Rt 12 access ramp makes for easy travel!
5 Bedroom Home in Genoa City - $724,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Get ready. The dates are set for Winterfest, the Christmas parade is returning and the ice castle is coming back!
Long-awaited traffic signals to be installed on State Highway 120 next spring
Keefe Real Estate President and CEO, Tom Keefe, announced Thursday, Nov. 4, that Keefe Real Estate is joining Compass, a leading real estate t…
From the road, The Southern Stop looks like a typical small farm, with barns and other buildings behind a thicket of trees and brush.
Lake Geneva approves to spend $8,000 to have planning company submit grant for Veterans Park project
FONTANA — At The Abbey Resort, people can join in the nationwide celebration of an event that could change astronomy forever.
How Aaron Rodgers went from 'immunized' to unvaccinated and out of Packers' game against Kansas City
- Updated
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers received a "homeopathic treatment" in the summer, according to NFL Network. The league did not consider him vaccinated.
GENEVA LAKE — Authorities have released the name of the victim killed in the boating accident on Geneva Lake on Saturday, Oct. 16.
A terrifying blood-sucking eel has finally been spotted after a 20-year hunt.
What you need to know about snagging the best deals on iPads, AirPods, MacBooks and more.