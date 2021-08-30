5 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $1,350,000

1000' +/- of shoreline on the banks of the Kishwaukee River, this Mid Century Modern masterpiece features the best of all worlds. While it's easy to reconnect with the outdoors on the 11+ acre property - you can also connect from the sanctity indoors! The home has a rich history, courtesy of Architect John Vincent Anderson - if only the walls could talk! This EXTRAORDINARY home features a 2-3 bedroom main residence and the significance of having "JUST" enough rooms to live comfortably in. An additional 4 Suite Guest Residence sits across the driveway. Designed with ingenuity & flair, this home is unlike any other you've ventured into. PERFECT quarters for Living exceptionally, ENTERTAINING spectacularly & enough private guest suites to FACILITATE a sensational RETREAT home, business or studio living. The options here are endless and only limited by your imagination. The property abuts the McHenry County Conservation land known as Brookdale. Brookdale features 7.2 miles of hiking, horseback riding trails, fishing & cross country skiing. 2nd PIN is also BUILDABLE and zoned AG-1. Adjacent lot is also for sale & adds 1.79 acres to the total. MLS #11069035. This exceptional location is zoned AG-1 and is also in close proximity to the beautiful boating of Lake Geneva, shopping & METRA train access in Woodstock & Harvard, and a peaceful jaunt to I-90 Tollway. With the PRIVACY you long for - choose to always Love Where You Live...