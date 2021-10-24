5 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $160,000

Look no further than this one! This well maintained, spacious 5 bedroom home has lots to offer and is only minutes from the train, downtown and schools! Original hardwood floors and wood trim, neutral colors, sun filled rooms with plenty of windows throughout, lots of storage space and closets. Open kitchen, formal dining room with built in shelving...You'll fall in love with the charm this home offers. Newer to the home are water heater (20), washer, fridge, oven/stove (17), carpet (21). All you have to do is move right in and make it your own. Don't forget about a spacious backyard to enjoy!