5 Bedroom Home in Hebron - $196,500

Adorable 5 bedroom home near the heart of town. Inviting front porch, deck, full basement, hardwood floors, living room complete with a fireplace, dining room and cozy family room. Pajama stairs to the 5th bedroom makes a great space for an office or den. Available lot next door available for $19,900. Owner of this home has right of first refusal. Large 2 car detached garage includes a workshop area. Hurry and grab this great buy before it's gone.

