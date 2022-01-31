5 Bedroom Home in Hebron - $229,000

THIS VINTAGE VICTORIAN IS A SLEEPING BEAUTY..ALL THE OLD WORLD CHARM AND GRACE OF YEARS GONE BY. WITH POCKET DOORS AND IMPECCABLELY VARNISHED WOOD TRIM AND DOORS THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE, AS WELL AS HARDWOOD FLOORS. MAIDS STAIRWAY AND ROOM AS WELL AS A GRAND FRONT STAIRWAY. SEVERAL ETCHED GLASS WINDOWS HIGHLIGHT THE AURA. A NEWER TEAR-OFF ROOF WITH ALL NEW PLYWOOD INSTALLED ON HOUSE & GARAGE. RECENT REPLACEMENT OF MANY WINDOWS WITH TRANSFERABLE WARRANTY. NEWER 200 AMP ELECTRIC SERVICE. UPDATED BATHROOMS. MUCH OF THE WOODWORK AND FLOORS REFINISHED. OLDER BUT SERVICEABLE KITCHEN COULD USE UPDATING.