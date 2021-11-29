5 Bedroom Home in Hebron - $269,900

Rare, ranch-style home on a 1/3 acre cul-de-sac lot! Built in 2014, this home is immaculate and very well-maintained by the original owners. You will see over 2,600 total square feet of living space with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the main level and 1 bedroom and 1 full bath on the lower level. You will enjoy the 9 foot ceilings on the main level and the bright, oversized vinyl-clad windows throughout, including enlarged egress windows in the spacious, finished basement! Upon entry, you will feel the openness of this floor plan. The large living room has ample wall and floor space. The center of the home, the kitchen, is perfect for entertaining with a center island with breakfast bar and a substantial walk-in pantry! Stainless steel appliances and sink are accented by a custom tile backsplash. Crown moulding tops off the beautiful cabinets. The Dinette area is surrounded by an abundance of natural light coming through the sliding patio door and double-window. A bedroom with a large closet is located at the front of the home and could also be utilized as a home office. The wide hallway leads to three other bedrooms, all with an abundance of light and sizable windows. The laundry room has a sink and is conveniently located right off the expansive 2.5 car garage with extended concrete driveway. The Primary Bedroom is a complete suite with a walk-in closet and luxury, full bath with soaker tub, separate shower stall, and double vanity. The enormous basement is over 75% finished, has storage space, and so many possibilities for a game room, home gym, movie room, and more! A separate bedroom with closet and huge Egress window and full bath allows for a comfortable experience for overnight guests. Neutral colors, custom 3 panel Shaker style doors, and custom oak trim complete this stunning home in a serene neighborhood. As a bonus, you are only 9 miles south of Lake Geneva! Won't last! It's time to make this your new home!