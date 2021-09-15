5 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $1,550,000
The teenager shot and killed Friday night has been identified by local authorities as Jayden M. Cronin, 17, of Racine.
“Town of Geneva Police are hoping to find the rightful owner of this parcel that was returned to UPS last week. It was delivered to the wrong address and unfortunately the return address seems to be incorrect.”
LYONS — A reportedly intoxicated woman sent police on a high speed chase with four kids in the car and claimed they were in a hurry because th…
DELAVAN — A woman reportedly tried to set a fire outside Seaver's Parkside Pub in Downtown Delavan and even though it was caught on camera she…
ELKHORN — An Elkhorn woman reportedly drove her car into a boat, punched a man and then resisted arrest.
Town of Delavan supper club sold to new owners after being family operated for about 55 years.
City of Lake Geneva to contest challenge to short-term license fee
Luxe Geneva to help tourists plan their trip to Lake Geneva
Lake Geneva’s weekend Taco Fest got off with a bang and a lot of spice on Friday night, complete with a jalapeno eating contest. “I love tacos,” said Lindy Pickelsimer, of Janesville, who came to Taco Fest with her daughter and nephew.
ELKHORN — A Walworth County Jail inmate has been charged after reportedly punching a tablet computer and breaking it after having trouble work…