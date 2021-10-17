BE PLEASANTLY SURPRISED BY THIS FOX RIVER RIVERFRONT HOME WITH EASY ACCESS TO PISTAKEE LAKE AND THE ENTIRE CHAIN O'LAKES. IT'S SO CLOSE TO THE LAKES YOU CAN EVEN SEE PISTAKEE LAKE FROM THE LIVING ROOM! THIS HOME MAY BE A LITTLE OLDER BUT IT'S BEEN WELL CARED FOR AND IS SUPRISINGLY OPEN & SPACIOUS. ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORS ARE UNDER THE CARPET ON THE MAIN LEVEL. THE LIVING & DINING ROOMS OFFER GORGEOUS RIVER VIEWS FACING WEST FOR INCREDIBLE SUNSETS. KITCHEN OFFERS STAINLESS STEEL KITCHENAID RANGE & DISHWASHER AND REFRIGERATOR & MICROWAVE ARE ALSO INCLUDED. CERAMIC TILE IN KITCHEN, LAUNDRY ROOM AND BOTH BATHS. WASHER & DRYER STAY. RIVER VIEWS FROM A MAIN LEVEL BEDROOM & THE MASTER BEDROOM. DOOR FROM LIVING ROOM OPENS TO 26X9 RIVER FRONT DECK. THIS HOME INCLUDES TWO LOTS FOR A TOTAL OF .53 ACRE... ONE LOT HAS THE HOUSE, 2-1/2 CAR GARAGE & 65 FEET OF WATER FRONTAGE WITH A STEEL SEAWALL & PIER AND THE OTHER LOT ACROSS THE STREET HAS EXTRA PARKING & SEPTIC SYSTEM THAT WAS INSTALLED IN 1996. BOTH LOTS OFFER PLENTY OF SPACE FOR OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES & ENTERTAINING. THIS IS A CHARMING SOLID YEAR AROUND WATERFRONT HOME WITH PLENTY OF SEASONAL ACTIVITIES AS WELL AS BEAUTIFUL WINTER VIEWS OF THE RIVER! HOUSE IS NOT IN THE FLOODPLAIN AND HAS BEEN REMOVED BY FEMA PER LOMA (LETTER OF MAP AMENDMENT). SELLER DOES NOT CARRY FLOOD INSURANCE.
5 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $340,000
