5 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $360,000

Multiple offers received. Asking for highest and best offers by 5 PM Wednesday January 5th. This is an awesome home on just under 1.5 private acres in a beautiful area of Johnsburg with lots of updates! This home has 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Brand new porcelain tile flooring throughout the main floor and the Rec room in the lower level. New carpet in the bedrooms and family room. Many features: 2 gas/log burning fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, remodeled bathrooms, updated laundry, tons of storage space, A/C and furnace replaced in 2021! The remodeled eat in kitchen has stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. The large master bedroom suite has a newly remodeled bathroom with separate double head shower and dual sinks. The other 2 full bathrooms have dual sinks as well. The finished English basement adds tons of extra living space. The multi-level deck is great for entertaining. Imagine the tranquility of sitting on your deck or screened in gazebo overlooking the conservation area.