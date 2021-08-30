Welcome home to this custom built 5 bedroom, 3 bath newly renovated and move in ready ranch in highly sought after Johnsburg school district with 2x6 exterior construction and 3+ car garage. Main level features vaulted ceilings, tile, and hand-scraped hardwood floors in the main areas with brand new carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has been tastefully remodeled with a beautiful mix of traditional and modern. New quartz counter-top, marble backsplash, stainless sink, pull down faucet, and new hardware complement the original Amish-made cherry cabinets which have been refinished to keep their warm charm. The master bedroom with walk-in closet has a stunning, brand new, spa-like bathroom which is sure to take your stresses away. 2 additional bedrooms, a recently updated bathroom, and the spacious laundry room complete the main level. The lower level has 1200sq ft of finished space with 2 additional bedrooms and a rec/family room all with brand new LVP flooring as well as a newly remodeled bathroom. If storage is on your must have list, this home has an abundant amount of storage with large closets in all the bedrooms, entryway, and laundry room, along with over 700 sq ft of unfinished space in the basement as well as a large tool shed in the back. Close to shopping and near the end of a private and quiet cul-de-sac on over an acre of land.
5 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $429,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
To The Birches, 700 Club and Linn Township. I opened a business intended to be a sports facility with pickleball and platform tennis called Th…
The Geneva National Resort and Club (GNRC) plans to build 10 piers along Lake Como’s northwest shore, and news of the project has brought publ…
The City of Lake Geneva Fire Department assisted the Town of Linn Fire Department with a call regarding an individual who fell 12 feet to the …
The Bacon Brothers — featuring actor Kevin Bacon and his brother Michael, an award-winning songwriter — are performing in Williams Bay.
Charges filed against Illinois man as a result of an accident that occurred in June that resulted in the death of a Fontana man.
Plan for Women's Leadership Center in Williams Bay advances; Ann Drake has contract with University of Chicago
A new women’s leadership center along the lakefront in Williams Bay is moving forward.
Kilwins Chocolates on Broad and West Main Streets announced a temporary closure on Friday, Aug. 20 due to a staffing shortage.
A gofundme account has been set up to help raise money for a man who was critically injured on August. 21 after calling 16 feet off a balcony.
Lake Geneva schools release health plan and quarantine policy for 2021-2022 school year
During the past decade, Big Foot has owned Whitewater.