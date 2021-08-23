Welcome home to this custom built 5 bedroom, 3 bath newly renovated and move in ready ranch in highly sought after Johnsburg school district with 2x6 exterior construction and 3+ car garage. Main level features vaulted ceilings, tile, and hand-scraped hardwood floors in the main areas with brand new carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has been tastefully remodeled with a beautiful mix of traditional and modern. New quartz counter-top, marble backsplash, stainless sink, pull down faucet, and new hardware complement the original Amish-made cherry cabinets which have been refinished to keep their warm charm. The master bedroom with walk-in closet has a stunning, brand new, spa-like bathroom which is sure to take your stresses away. 2 additional bedrooms, a recently updated bathroom, and the spacious laundry room complete the main level. The lower level has 1200sq ft of finished space with 2 additional bedrooms and a rec/family room all with brand new LVP flooring as well as a newly remodeled bathroom. If storage is on your must have list, this home has an abundant amount of storage with large closets in all the bedrooms, entryway, and laundry room, along with over 700 sq ft of unfinished space in the basement as well as a large tool shed in the back. Close to shopping and near the end of a private and quiet cul-de-sac on over an acre of land.
5 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $439,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Wisconsin Dells water park plans $23 million expansion, with country’s first rotating waterslide
- Updated
Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park in Wisconsin Dells is planning a $23 million expansion of its indoor water park, which will also include the first rotating slide in the country.
Man charged with leaving girlfriend's body in U-Haul unit was charged in Walworth County kidnapping in December
The 33-year-old father who reportedly kidnapped his daughter from Walworth County last December and was later arrested, has since been charged…
To make ends meet, a small town girl takes a job at a resort and learns more about life than she expected in Christina Clancy’s “Shoulder Season.”
GENEVA — Police reportedly found 390.54 grams of meth inside a Ford Mustang after conducting a traffic stop in the Town of Geneva for a revoke…
BLOOMFIELD — A convicted sex offender is charged again for reportedly exposing his genitals to a 9-year-old girl.
FONTANA — An 18-year-old reportedly stole a $15,649 Kubota construction equipment from the Abbey Harbor House parking lot and then told police…
It was an urban, pleasure-filled paradise plopped down in the middle of conservative, church-going America.
Burlington woman allegedly threatened to kill officers after receiving a citation; now faces a felony
- Updated
A Burlington woman allegedly threatened to kill an officer after receiving an operating while revoked citation.
'Somebody took my sister away from me and it’s not fair' | Loved ones grieve woman killed last week in Racine
- Updated
The victim of a homicide last week has been identified as Rebecca Rannow, age 41. Police are still looking for her killer.
Among the most prominent families in Lake Geneva during the 20th Century were the Lazzaroni families. There were at least four families named …