5 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $449,000

Welcome home to this custom built 5 bedroom, 3 bath newly renovated and move in ready ranch in highly sought after Johnsburg school district with 2x6 exterior construction and 3+ car garage. Main level features vaulted ceilings, tile, and hand-scraped hardwood floors in the main areas with brand new carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has been tastefully remodeled with a beautiful mix of traditional and modern. New quartz counter-top, marble backsplash, stainless sink, pull down faucet, and new hardware complement the original Amish-made cherry cabinets which have been refinished to keep their warm charm. The master bedroom with walk-in closet has a stunning, brand new, spa-like bathroom which is sure to take your stresses away. 2 additional bedrooms, a recently updated bathroom, and the spacious laundry room complete the main level. The lower level has 1200sq ft of finished space with 2 additional bedrooms and a rec/family room all with brand new LVP flooring as well as a newly remodeled bathroom. If storage is on your must have list, this home has an abundant amount of storage with large closets in all the bedrooms, entryway, and laundry room, along with over 700 sq ft of unfinished space in the basement as well as a large tool shed in the back. Close to shopping and near the end of a private and quiet cul-de-sac on over an acre of land.