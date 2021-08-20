Wisconsin Lakefront living at it's absolute finest. Completely remodeled 5 bedroom 3 bath home on Eagle lake in the town of Dover. This beautiful home offers the much sought after open concept on main level with view of the lake from every direction. Custom kitchen with island/breakfast bar and all stainless steel appliances included. Dining area features serving area perfect for entertaining. 2 bedrooms, laundry and full bath on main level . Master bedroom with en suite is the entire upper level while lower level is completely finished to accommodate all your guests that visit your new summer vacation hot spot!
5 Bedroom Home in Kansasville - $739,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
BLOOMFIELD — A convicted sex offender is charged again for reportedly exposing his genitals to a 9-year-old girl.
“This is my family farm,” Laura Duesterbeck Johnson said with a smile.
Watch now: Wisconsin Dells water park plans $23 million expansion, with country’s first rotating waterslide
- Updated
Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park in Wisconsin Dells is planning a $23 million expansion of its indoor water park, which will also include the first rotating slide in the country.
GENEVA — Police reportedly found 390.54 grams of meth inside a Ford Mustang after conducting a traffic stop in the Town of Geneva for a revoke…
Plans for development that will include 183 residential units has received initial approval in the City of Lake Geneva
Burlington woman allegedly threatened to kill officers after receiving a citation; now faces a felony
- Updated
A Burlington woman allegedly threatened to kill an officer after receiving an operating while revoked citation.
'Somebody took my sister away from me and it’s not fair' | Loved ones grieve woman killed last week in Racine
- Updated
The victim of a homicide last week has been identified as Rebecca Rannow, age 41. Police are still looking for her killer.
EAST TROY — A woman has been charged after police reportedly discovered 705 grams of marijuana growing in her home.
It was an urban, pleasure-filled paradise plopped down in the middle of conservative, church-going America.
Lake Geneva school districts to make face masks optional for upcoming school year.