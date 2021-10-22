 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,450,000

What an opportunity this property presents! Valley View Farm of Lake Geneva is 29.83 acres with 3 homes all with majestic views overlooking the rolling countryside less than 4 miles from downtown Lake Geneva! Formerly a strawberry farm, is now poised for re-purposing as an event venue, a country estate, a multi-generational residential property or simply a unique location for your home and office. There are endless possibilities with this property!! The Main residence, a 5 bedroom 3 bath home is almost done being rebuilt, the Carriage house is a 4 bedroom 2 bath home and the renovated Cottage offers rental income. The property is currently zoned A-1, C-2 and P-1 and was previously permitted for an event venue. The views are jaw dropping gorgeous! Act fast- won't last!

