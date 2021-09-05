Exciting 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located just 3 doors from Geneva Lake with transferable slip. This like-new home was built by Matustik Builders in 2012 and will impress you the moment you step inside. Main floor den or comfortable office area, formal dining room, expansive living room with natural fireplace and wood floors, bright open kitchen with attractive granite counters and an oversized kitchen island ideal for family gatherings and entertaining, main floor laundry and huge deck. Exceptional main bedroom suite and spacious guest rooms. Lower level family room with fireplace and adjoining recreation room, bedroom and full bath. Ideal lower patio area and two car garage. A short walk to the Association lakefront park and boat slip. Shows exceptionally well, check it out today!
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,795,000
