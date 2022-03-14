5 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $475,000

Charming 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home With Numerous Updates On 3.5 Acres. Features a 3 Car Heated Garage + Bonus Finished Space Above With 864 Square Feet ~ Includes Kitchen & Full Bath. Home Offers 2,550 Square Feet. Spacious Living Room. Kitchen & Dining Room With Newly Refinished Hardwood Floors. Updated Kitchen With Stainless Appliances & Breakfast Bar. Master Suite With Remodeled Bathroom & Walk-in Closet. Convenient Main Level Laundry Room. Home Office With New Flooring. Upper Level Features 4 Additional Bedrooms & 2nd Full Bath With Double Vanity. New Carpet Throughout. Large Deck Overlooks The Back Yard & Gardens. 700 SqFt Outbuilding + Greenhouse. New Mound System 2020. *Sellers Are Including One Year Home Warranty