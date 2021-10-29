Enjoy the convenience of living close to downtown Lake Geneva with the benefit of plenty of living space. Relax on the spacious front patio or move to the three season room when the weather gets colder. 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms make this house perfect for large families. Other features include two fireplaces, an ensuite master bathroom with a separate tub, and multiple extra rooms that can be used for whatever purpose the buyer sees fit. The home sits on a 1.68 acre lot featuring fruit trees and lots of open space. Additionally, the property includes a duplex.
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $595,000
