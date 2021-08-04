Privately situated at the end of a cul de sac, this gracious, 5br,4.5BA residence is filled with abundant light and offers fairway views. A 2-story great room with fireplace opens to the dining area and kitchen - both easily accessed by the rear deck. Together with a den, family room, and dining room the main floor benefits from a comfortable flow great for entertaining. Second floor features a spacious owners' suite with large bath, 3 additional bedrooms - 1 en suite and 2 sharing a Jack n Jill bath. The walk out lower level is finished with rec room with bar and access to LL patio, a guest bedroom and full bath. Relax on the rear deck overlooking well-maintained gardens and the golf course. Enjoy on site pools, tennis, pickelball, dining, for-fee golf and fitness center.
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $770,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 31-year-old from Elgin, Illinois, was pulled from Geneva Lake on Monday, Aug. 2, after he went under water Sunday evening, trying to help a …
The Sunday evening drowning wasn’t the only water emergency on Geneva Lake that day. Earlier that same day, crews responded to another water i…
BLOOMFIELD — A man was arrested after allegedly dragging a woman down the road with his truck and punching another man in the face.
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly shot at multiple homes and cars, one of which had four children in it at the time.
Racine resident faces several charges as a result of an accident that injured Walworth County deputy.
The body of a 22-year-old man who slipped under water during a tubing accident has been pulled from Geneva Lake, confirmed Tom Hausner commander of the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency.
Former Fleming's store to include hair salon and clothing store by the end of the summer.
July 27, 2021, Richard Driehaus would have turned 79. In his memory, his family held a legacy firework display over the weekend to give back to the community he loved.
- Updated
BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly assaulted a woman at a playground and told her to “go to Mexico.”
- Updated
A reported recording of an alleged assault included the girl's voice saying “No,” “Ow,” “I don’t like it,” and “Stop” at least 34 times, according to police.