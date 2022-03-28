Great Opportunity to make this home your very own. Over 3000sqf of living space. 4 bedrooms, Living room, Family room, Eat-in Kitchen, Dining Room and 1.5 bathrooms PLUS an in-law arrangement with kitchen, family room includes fireplace, bedroom, full bath and walk-in closet! A must see home! Needs some TLC. Sold AS IS! Seller is motivated, bring your offer.
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $269,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sky-gazing to be held at Yerkes Observatory, once again
A 31-year-old woman is facing five charges stemming from an incident involving drugs, forgery, fraud and identity theft.
Saying hospitality is important to the Lake Geneva region is like saying oxygen is important to living things.
Following past abuse of staff and patrons at its boat launch facilities, Town of Linn supervisors will implement a new policy to promote citiz…
Ryan and Joe Benkendorf bartended at John's Main Event as young men. So now that the brothers are going into the tavern business together, they knew what they wanted. They wanted John's Main Event. Now they've got it.
The Walworth County Zoning Agency could make a decision next month on a proposed place to train people for hospitality work in the Town of Walworth.
Lake Geneva business owner to challenge Geneva Joint No.4 school board member during spring election
Shelter Shiver, the Heroes' Soiree, a sunflower art exhibit to help Ukrainians and plenty of magic, food and comedy to go around at area events on the horizon.
Zaab Corner Bistro receives initial approval for liquor licenses, but reserve license receives some debate
Kyle Deschner, a 21-year-old musician, will be graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in May and also will soon own J. Robert’…